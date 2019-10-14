Central Lee School Board Meetings

Central Lee School Board MeetingsWritten by Theresa Rose on October 14, 2019
CENTRAL LEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
DONNELLSON, IOWA 52625
TENTATIVE AGENDA OCTOBER 14, 2019
WORK SESSION
5:00 P.M.
1. Call to Order
2. Workshop – Facility Planning Update w/ Nuemann Monson & Estes Construction
3. Elementary Team Report w/ Elementary Building Leadership Team
4. Adjourn
REGULAR MEETING
7:00 P.M.
1. Roll Call
2. Approve agenda
3. Receive Visitors:
a) Visitors to speak about items not on the agenda
b) Ag-Ed Presentation
4. Superintendent’s Report:
a) Enrollment Update – 10/15/2019
b) IASB Board Convention – 11/20/2019 & 11/21/2019 at Des Moines
c) Finance Update
d) IASB Safety Group Leader in Workers Compensation
e) Preliminary Audit Report
f) Student Representative on Board
g) November Board Meeting – 11/18/2019 @ 5 p.m.
h) Vacancies
BOARD AGENDA – OCTOBER 14, 2019
5. Consent Agenda (Motion) (Exhibit I)
a) Approve minutes
b) Financial Reports: General and Schoolhouse Funds, Clearing Account, Hot
Lunch Account
c) Approve prepaid bills
d) Approve monthly bills
e) Overnight Trip:
1. High School Girls’ Volleyball Team to Cedar Rapids, Iowa – 11/12/19 to 11/15/19
NEW BUSINESS
1. 2019-2020 SBRC Allowable Growth – At Risk (Motion)
2. First Reading of Board Policy 409.2: (Motion) (Exhibit II)
3. First Reading of Board Policy 414.2: (Motion) (Exhibit III)
4. Second Reading of Board Policies 700 Series: (Motion)
5. Second Reading of Board Policy Revisions: (Motion) (Exhibit IV)
a) 203 – Board of Directors’ Conflict of Interest
b) 206.2 – Vice President
c) 307 – Communication Channels
d) 501.5 – Attendance Center Assignment
e) 505.5 – Graduation Requirements
f) 603.1 – Basic Instruction Program
6. Title 1 Application Submitted
7. Approval of School Improvement Advisory Council (SIAC) – Organizational
Structure (Motion)
8. Approval of Legislative Priorities (Motion) (Exhibit V):
9. Approval of Agreement for Athletic Training Services with Great River Medical Center
(Motion) (Exhibit VI)
BOARD AGENDA – OCTOBER 14, 2019
10. Contract Approvals: (Motion)
a) Kara Overton – LEO Club Sponsor
a) Veronica Welch – Substitute Bus Driver
b) Lori Gallerick – K8 Kitchen Cook/Flex Position
11. Board Reports
12. Adjourn (Motion)