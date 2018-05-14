Central Lee School Board Meeting

CENTRAL LEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DONNELLSON, IOWA 52625

(EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CENTER)

TENTATIVE AGENDA MAY 14, 2018

WORK SESSION – 5:30 P.M.

1. Roll Call

2. Approve agenda

3. IASB Workshop – Board Development Session

4. Adjourn

REGULAR MEETING – 7:00 P.M.

1. Roll Call

2. Approve agenda

3. Receive Visitors:

a) Visitors to speak about items not on the agenda

b) Amy Fogarty – Food Service

c) Art Department Presentation

d) Iowa School Board Recognition Week

4. Superintendent’s Report:

a) Senior Awards Night – May 15th, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. High School Gym

b) Baccalaureate – May 16th, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. UCC Church

c) Graduation – May 20th, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., arrive at 1:45 p.m.

d) Legislative Update

e) Finance Update

f) District Audit FY2016-2017

g) Vacancies

BOARD AGENDA

MAY 14, 2018

PAGE TWO

5. CONSENT AGENDA : Motion (Exhibit I)

a) Financial Reports: General and Schoolhouse funds, Clearing account, Hot Lunch

account 􀀀

b) Approve prepaid bills 􀀀

c) Approve monthly bills

d) Approve minutes

e) Overnight Trip Requests:

1. High School Girls’ Softball Team to Cedar Rapids – 6/8/2018

2. 2019 Heart of America Show Choir Contest to Kansas City, Missouri – 3/8/2019 –

3/10/2019 􀀀

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Review and Approve Nutrition Bids & Contracts (Exhibit II) (Motion)

a. AEA Coop as Food Wholesaler for 2018-2019

b. Milk Bids

c. Bread Bids

2. Approve/Reject Unused Accumulated Sick Leave & Personal Leave Pay Out Request

from Vicky Newton prior to June 30, 2018 (Exhibit III) (Motion)

3. Set Non-Certified and Administrator Salaries and Benefits for 2018-2019 (Exhibit IV)

(Motion)

4. Introduce Board Policies 300 Series.

5. Consideration of Open Enrollment Application:

a) Application #1 (Motion)

6. Approval of State of Iowa Abstract of Votes 2018 Special Election Results (Exhibit V)

(Motion)

7. Approve/Reject On Site Bus Mechanic for 2018-2019 (Motion)

8. School Resource Officer for 2018-2019 (Exhibit VI) (Motion)

9. Activity Account Interest Distribution (Motion)

10. Class of 2018 Activity Account Distribution (Motion)

BOARD AGENDA

MAY 14, 2018

PAGE THREE

11. Approval of Bus Bid Purchase (Exhibit VII) (Motion)

12. Approval of Summer Facility Maintenance/Improvement Request – Transportation Only

(Motion)

13. Approval of Sharing Agreement with Keokuk Community School District pursuant to Section

280.15(1) – Donna Dahl Classroom Teacher (Exhibit XIII) (Motion)

14. Approval of 2017-2018 Graduating Senior Class (Exhibit IX) (Motion)

15. Resolution to Obtain Additional VISA Charge Card (Motion) (Roll Call Vote)

16. Administrative Team Reports:

a) Kim Ensminger

b) Nicole Herdrich

c) Heather Fuger

d) Gary Steffensmeier

17. Resignation: (Motion)

a) Eric Larson – Central Lee Robotics Sponsor

18. Transfers: (Effective 2018-2019) (Motion)

a) Cheryl Fraise – Route #2 to Route #11

b) Tony Keefe – Route #25 to Route #2

19. Contract Approvals: (Effective 2017-2018) (Motion)

a) Jason Hawk – High School JV Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach

b) Chris Lyon – Substitute Bus Driver

c) Vicky Jacobsen – Accompanist

d) Linda Olson – Accompanist

e) Amanda Warneke – Cheerleading Sponsor – Football & Basketball

f) Wendi Schwartz – Middle School Softball Coach

20. Contract Approvals: (Effective 2018-2019) (Motion)

a) Melanie McGill – 8th Grade Language Arts Teacher

b) Steve Ellison – Bus Route #25 (Donnellson/Argyle area)

21. Board Reports

22. Adjourn (Motion)