Central Lee School Board Meeting Agenda

CENTRAL LEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DONNELLSON, IOWA 52625

(EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CENTER)

TENTATIVE AGENDA JULY 8, 2019

WORK SESSION

5:30 P.M.

1. Roll Call

2. Approve agenda (Motion)

3. Work Session: 19-20 Board Goal Development w/ IASB

4. Adjourn

REGULAR MEETING

7:00 P.M.

1. Roll Call

2. Approve agenda (Motion)

3. Receive Visitors:

a) Visitors to speak about items not on the agenda

4. Superintendent’s Report:

a) August Board Meeting – 5:00 p.m. (No workshop)

b) Beginning of the Year Picnic: 8/20/2019 – 12:00 noon

c) Summer Projects Update

d) Finance Update

e) Good Conduct Policy Update

f) IASB Convention: 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019

g) Annual Stakeholder Survey

h) Vacancies

BOARD AGENDA

JULY 8, 2019

PAGE TWO

5. CONSENT AGENDA : Motion (Exhibit I)

a) Approve minutes 􀀀

b) Financial Reports: General and Schoolhouse Funds, Clearing account, Hot

Lunch account 􀀀

c) Approve prepaid bills

d) Approve monthly bills 􀀀

e) Overnight Trip Requests: None

6. Name Bank Depositories (Motion)

a) Pilot Grove Savings Bank $500,000

b) Connection Bank $5,000,000

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Appoint Board Secretary – Sandra Meierotto (Motion)

Administer Oath of Office by Board President

2. Appoint Board Treasurer – Leslie Edens (Motion)

3. Approve Hot Lunch Guidelines (Motion) (Exhibit II)

4. Give approval for Superintendent and Board Secretary to pay Activity bills upon proper

documentation and approval of the Building principal and sponsor with listing approved

by the Board at their next regular meeting as a prepaid listing (Motion)

5. Approve Appointment of Superintendent as Title I Contact and Title I Application

(Motion)

6. First Reading of Board Policy 407.3 Licensed Employee Retirement (Motion) (Exhibit III)

BOARD AGENDA

JULY 8, 2019

PAGE THREE

7. First Reading of Board Policy 413.2 Classified Employee Retirement (Motion) (Exhibit IV)

8. Second Reading of 600 Board Policy Series (Motion)

9. Transfers: (Motion)

a) Deena Parker – Middle School Volleyball Coach to Assistant JV Volleyball Coach

b) Lane Weirather – Co-Assistant Varsity Basketball to Head Varsity Girls’ Basketball

Coach

c) Nadine Weirather – Co-Assistant Varsity Basketball to Assistant Varsity Basketball

Coach

10. Contract Approvals: (Motion)

a) Lindsey Hamm – Pre-School Special Education Associate 1:1

b) Ashley Horner – Elementary Special Education Associate 1:1

c) Sarah Kruse – High School Special Education Associate 1:1

d) Amanda Young – High School Special Education Associate 1:1

e) Lenel Manwill – Middle School Special Education Associate 1:1

f) Ashley Welch – Middle School Special Education Associate 1:1

g) Sunny Robbins – Preschool Classroom Teacher Associate

h) Ethan Siebers – Freshman/Sophomore Volleyball Coach

i) Ethan Siebers – Elementary Physical Education Teacher

j) Evan Swanson – Assistant Varsity Football Coach

k) Tyler Bryant – JV Girls’ Basketball Coach

11. Board Reports

12. Closed Session – Evaluation of the Superintendent – Per Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i)

13. Approval of Superintendent’s Contract (Motion) (Exhibit V)

14. Adjourn (Motion)