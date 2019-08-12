Central Lee School Board Meeting Agenda

CENTRAL LEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DONNELLSON, IOWA 52625

TENTATIVE AGENDA AUGUST 12, 2019

REGULAR MEETING

5:00 P.M.

1. Roll Call

2. Approve agenda

3. Receive Visitors:

a) Visitors to speak about items not on the agenda

4. Superintendent’s Report:

a) Bond Forum Public Meeting – 8/13 & 8/29 at 6 p.m. @ High School Gym

b) Staff In-Service Breakfast – 8/20/2019 at 8:00 a.m.

c) Staff Lunch – 8/20/2018 at 12 p.m.

d) September Board Meeting – 9/9/2019 at 7:00 p.m. (Workshop @ 5:30 p.m.)

e) IASB Convention: 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019

f) Finance Update

g) Vacancies

5. CONSENT AGENDA: Motion (Exhibit I)

a) Approve minutes

b) Financial Reports: General and Schoolhouse Funds, Clearing account, Hot Lunch

Account

c) Approve prepaid bills

d) Approve monthly bills

e) Open Enrollment Requests (After March 1, 2019 Deadline)

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Set school hours for 2019-2020: (Motion)

8:25 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. K-5

8:20 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 6-8

8:24 a.m. to 3:23 p.m. 9-12

BOARD AGENDA – AUGUST 12, 2019 – PAGE TWO

2. Approve 2019-2020 Teacher Listings: (Motion) (Exhibit II)

3. Approve Teacher Quality Committee Team – Admin. (Motion)

4. Second Reading of Board Policies: (Motion) (Exhibit III)

a) 407.3 Licensed Employee Retirement

5. Second Reading of Board Policies: (Motion) (Exhibit IV)

a) 413.2 Classified Employee Retirement

6. Approve Elementary, Middle School, High School Handbooks (Motion) (Exhibit V)

7. Introduce Board Policies – 700 Series

8. Volunteer Coach Approvals: (Motion)

a) Steve Ehret – High School/Middle School Football

b) Terry Soli – High School/Middle School Football

c) Darren Skow – Middle School Football

d) Mike Helling – Middle School Volleyball

9. Contract Approval: (Motion)

a) Elizabeth Helling – Middle School Volleyball Coach

b) Alison Krehbiel – Social Media Coordinator

10. Board Reports

11. Adjourn