Central Lee School Board Meeting Agenda

Central Lee School Board Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on August 12, 2019
CENTRAL LEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
DONNELLSON, IOWA 52625
TENTATIVE AGENDA AUGUST 12, 2019
REGULAR MEETING
5:00 P.M.
1. Roll Call
2. Approve agenda
3. Receive Visitors:
a) Visitors to speak about items not on the agenda
4. Superintendent’s Report:
a) Bond Forum Public Meeting – 8/13 & 8/29 at 6 p.m. @ High School Gym
b) Staff In-Service Breakfast – 8/20/2019 at 8:00 a.m.
c) Staff Lunch – 8/20/2018 at 12 p.m.
d) September Board Meeting – 9/9/2019 at 7:00 p.m. (Workshop @ 5:30 p.m.)
e) IASB Convention: 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
f) Finance Update
g) Vacancies
5. CONSENT AGENDA: Motion (Exhibit I)
a) Approve minutes
b) Financial Reports: General and Schoolhouse Funds, Clearing account, Hot Lunch
Account
c) Approve prepaid bills
d) Approve monthly bills
e) Open Enrollment Requests (After March 1, 2019 Deadline)
NEW BUSINESS:
1. Set school hours for 2019-2020: (Motion)
8:25 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. K-5
8:20 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 6-8
8:24 a.m. to 3:23 p.m. 9-12
BOARD AGENDA – AUGUST 12, 2019 – PAGE TWO
2. Approve 2019-2020 Teacher Listings: (Motion) (Exhibit II)
3. Approve Teacher Quality Committee Team – Admin. (Motion)
4. Second Reading of Board Policies: (Motion) (Exhibit III)
a) 407.3 Licensed Employee Retirement
5. Second Reading of Board Policies: (Motion) (Exhibit IV)
a) 413.2 Classified Employee Retirement
6. Approve Elementary, Middle School, High School Handbooks (Motion) (Exhibit V)
7. Introduce Board Policies – 700 Series
8. Volunteer Coach Approvals: (Motion)
a) Steve Ehret – High School/Middle School Football
b) Terry Soli – High School/Middle School Football
c) Darren Skow – Middle School Football
d) Mike Helling – Middle School Volleyball
9. Contract Approval: (Motion)
a) Elizabeth Helling – Middle School Volleyball Coach
b) Alison Krehbiel – Social Media Coordinator
10. Board Reports
11. Adjourn