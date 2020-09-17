Central Lee Inducts 5 New Members to Academic Hall of Fame

DONNELLSON, IOWA — The Central Lee Community School District has announced the 2020 inductees to its Academic Hall of Fame.

Five former students and two former staff members are being honored this year. Alumni inductees include Major General Timothy J. Lowenberg (Class of 1964), U.S. Navy Vice Admiral (Ret.) Gerald L. Hoewing (’67), Donald Lloyd Kirchner (’73), Dr. Carrie A. Schinstock (’96) and Amber (Hohl) Conlee (’01).

Former staff member inductees are Deanna Lind Reynolds, who coordinated the district’s Gifted and Talented program for 27 years until her retirement in 2008, and Marge Wilhelm, who served as a teacher, principal and superintendent for the district before retiring in 1992.

The Academic Hall of Fame was created as a means of recognizing, preserving and promoting Central Lee’s rich history and tradition of excellence. The award emphasizes the importance of high-achieving graduates and staff who have contributed toward making the world a better place through their professional, military, public service, leadership and business careers.

“We are incredibly excited to honor these outstanding alumni and former teachers, who serve as role models for our current generation of young people,” said Dr. Andy Crozier, Central Lee Superintendent. “These individuals have made a significant impact on the people around them both during their time in our schools and in their other pursuits throughout their lives. It gives us great pride to honor them in this way.”

Earlier this year, Central Lee CSD launched its new Academic, Athletic and Fine Arts Halls of Fame, which are part of the district’s alumni recognition program. Families, staff, alumni and community members are encouraged to nominate individuals for recognition. A Hall of Fame committee then reviews all nominations and determines each year’s inductees.

For individuals to qualify for a nomination, they must have graduated from Central Lee schools or have been a staff member. They also must be at least five years removed from their time in the district. The nomination form is available at https://bit.ly/CLHOFNomination.