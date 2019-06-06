Central Lee Building Trades Finishes First Spec Home

The Central Lee High School Building Trades Class has completed its first custom spec home in Donnellson at 314 N Main Street, led by instructor Justin Schau. The home has 1400sf finished space, 3BR, 2BA, two-car attached garage, custom finishes, and a finish-ready basement with egress window.

Southeast Iowa Housing, Inc. (staffed by Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission) developed the home with financing provided through Pilot Grove Savings Bank. Donnellson Lumber Company supplied building materials and floorplan.

The home has attracted attention from the construction industry and community members for its quality workmanship. The home also has other higher-end touches, such as: solid-surface counters and vanities, custom trim work, custom stair railing and more.

This real-life experience gave students a top to bottom experience in building trades: framing, flooring, siding, windows, doors, trim, flatwork and cabinetry installation. New students were attracted to the program for the chance to work outside the school on a real project, at a prominent location in the community.

Students were faced with a nine-month construction schedule when they arrived on site in August. The high school schedule also allowed a limited amount of time to be spent at the construction site. The students and instructor Justin Schau overcame these challenges and produced a custom-quality home.

Subcontractors of other skilled trades, also worked to teach the students part of their work. Plumbing, electrical, heating and cooling contractors all took a little extra time to include students in their work.

The home is for sale at $224,900. A real estate open house is planned from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, June 15. Individual showings will be scheduled after the open house. The sale will help support the next 2019-2020 Central Lee Building Trades class home at 519 Chestnut Street. The home will be listed on MLS and online beginning June 13. Questions or offers can be directed to: Carol Uhland, Prime Time Real Estate, 417 N Main Street, Donnellson, IA 52625 319-470-5536 or carol.uhland@gmail.com.