Central Lee Aims for Improvement, Success Heading Into Week Two

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Week one proved tough for the Central Lee Hawk football team, but head coach Nick Ehret isn’t feeling down.

The Hawks dropped their week one matchup to Fort Madison, 17-0 but believes their offensive mistakes are correctable as they head into a week two date with Mediapolis.

“Our offensive woes are self-inflicted. We just have to be more consistent. We weren’t able to run the ball against [Fort Madison]. Offensively we’re still developing” Ehret told KILJ.

Senior quarterback Evan Pohren threw for 54 yards in the loss, completing 11 passes, while Bryce Finney caught 4 passes for 21 yards.

For Central Lee, however, their improvement will come up front along the offensive line.

“We have to be more physical at the point of the attack, we have to do better offensively. We threw the ball a little bit too much for my taste, but we need to keep the defense off the field” Ehret explained.

Central Lee will go through the gauntlet again in the early parts of this season facing 3A Fort Madison, a perennial power in Mediapolis, and 3A #10 Mount Pleasant.

Instead of looking at it negatively, Ehret is telling his kids this is an opportunity to see what good programs are like and where he wants his program to get to.

“It’s good to get competition like this early on in the season, we know it’s tough sledding, but our district is hard, our execution just needs to get better in key moments.”

Central Lee will take on Mediapolis this Friday at Medipolis.

Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.