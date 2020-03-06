Central Lee Administrator Named Secondary Principal of the Year

Nicole Herdrich, Central Lee High School principal, has been named the 2020 Iowa Secondary Principal of the Year by School Administrators of Iowa. Summarizing the mission of the school she leads, Herdrich said, “As high school educators, we focus on academics, the content learning piece of instruction—the facts, figures, dates and formulas. A second piece we are also responsible for is filling the students’ ‘toolbox’ with learning tools and strategies they can use in new and novel settings to learn outside of the classroom. The third focus of successful education is raising teens with sound character, well-developed soft skills, and leadership skills; in other words, educating the heart of the student. When we balance our instruction between these three vital areas—academics, learning tools and growing good people, we have a comprehensive framework for meeting the needs of today’s high schoolers and tomorrow’s workforce leaders.”

“Congratulations to Nicole Herdrich on her award! Her passion for her staff and students resonated with the selection committee. Nicole is that special leader who models each day the importance and value of building strong relationships with others,” SAI Executive Director Roark Horn expressed.

Herdrich has led the school since 2014 and was previously an elementary principal in the district. Her education career began as an elementary special education teacher in Fort Madison. She holds a bachelor’s degree in special education and an additional special education endorsement from Western Illinois University and her master’s in educational leadership from Viterbo University.

“I could not be more proud of Mrs. Herdrich and she is well-deserving of this honor. Her leadership is invaluable to our district. Her passion for students and success-focused attitude helps drive the work being accomplished at Central Lee High School”, said Central Lee Superintendent, Dr. Andy Crozier.

Mrs. Herdrich is the first Central Lee administrator to be honored as the High School Principal of the Year. She is also a graduate of the Central Lee School District.