CELEBRATE GIRL SCOUT WEEK

-Girl Scouts bring to focus their impact on the world-

March 12-18, Girl Scouts will celebrate their groundbreaking accomplishments throughout the organization’s history. In 1912, founder, Juliette Gordon Low, created an organization for girls to find their leadership potential before women could even vote. Since, millions of girls have developed into leaders of businesses, government, organizations, and most importantly, their own lives. Today’s Girl Scouts travel the world, go on extreme outdoor adventures, sell millions of cookies online, learn about advanced technologies from STEM professionals, and improve their communities with innovative projects. According to the Girl Scout Research Institute, Girl Scouts are more likely to:

• Achieve academically and feel more engaged in school.

• Become strong job applicants.

• Become successful, well-adjusted adults.

• Be happier, healthier, and less likely to engage in problem behaviors or be victimized.

Most importantly, Girl Scouts are achieving these amazing things with the guidance of the Girl Scout mission to have courage, confidence, and character. Girl Scouts learn the skills and abilities to make it through any moment in life, making them the perfect fit to take the lead for the next generation.

