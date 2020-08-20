Cecil Linder

Cecil Linder, 94, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Sunrise Terrace Care and Rehab Center. Private family inurnment will be in the Winfield Scott Township Cemetery with Military Rites. A Celebration of Life for Cecil will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Winfield United Methodist Church. Memorials may be directed to the Winfield United Methodist Church and mailed to Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, 102 S. Olive Street, Winfield, Iowa 52659. Online condolences may be left at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Cecil Linder was born on September 27, 1925 in Floyd, Iowa, the son of Herbert and Lena (Kemp) Linder. He was a graduate of Winfield High School. Cecil proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. On October 12, 1947, Cecil was united in marriage to Marvel Jean Rawhauser in Winfield. Cecil owned and operated Linder’s 66 Station in Mount Union and later owned Linder Insurance in Winfield. He was a member of the Winfield United Methodist Church where he served as a Deacon, Good Faith Masonic Lodge #235 and the American Legion Post 643. Cecil also served as a director on the Peoples State Bank Board. He enjoyed golf, playing cards and traveling.

Cecil will be deeply missed by his grandson, Matthew (Nicole) Linder of Dixon, Illinois; three step-great-grandchildren; William, Jocelyn and Brantley; daughter-in-law, Peggy Linder of Dixon; sisters-in-laws, Mildred Linder and Wanda Linder; sister-in-law and niece, Sharon Rawhauser-Blauser and nieces and nephews.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marvel in 2018; son, David; brothers, Merle and Virgil Linder; sister, Faye Ibbotson and brother-in-law and nephew, Lee Rawhauser.