CDC Updates Guidance for Pharmacies

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued updated Guidance for Pharmacies during the COVID-19 Pandemic in which the CDC makes the following new recommendations for pharmacies:

Everyone entering the pharmacy should wear a face covering, regardless of symptoms. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Pharmacists and pharmacy personnel should always wear a facemask while they are in the pharmacy for source control.

Pharmacists should postpone and reschedule delivery of routine clinical preventive services, such as adult immunizations, which require face to face encounters.

In pharmacies where there is a co-located clinic: Direct clinic patients with respiratory illness to remain in their vehicle and contact the clinic via telephone. If possible, provide a separate entrance for clinic patients. Provide facemasks or cloth face coverings for patients, ideally prior to entering the store.



The Board will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updated information as it becomes available.