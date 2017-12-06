Cause of House Fire Remains Under Investigation

A house fire in Salem is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshall. Sunday night the Salem Fire Department was called to the 200 block of North Main Street where an abandoned house was on fire. The cause could not be determined but appeared suspicious so the Fire Marshall was called. According to Salem Fire Chief Steve Nichting the Marshall said he couldn’t rule out arson but didn’t have definitive answer and said the fire is still under investigation. The Salem department was called back to the house two more times when the fire rekindled.