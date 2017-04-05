Cattlemen Award Scholarships

Henry county Cattlemen have selected four recipients of our scholarship.

Each recipient will get a $1000 check in their second semester of their first year in college.

Rebecca Strothman she attends New London high school her parents are Eric and Kim Strothman of rural new London she is planning on attending Iowa State university for ag education

Benjamin Dantlinger he attends New London high school his parents are Lee and Sharon Dantlinger of rural new London and he is planning on attending Wayne State College of Wayne Nebraska in biology (animal science) pre-vet

Reese McNamee he attends Mount Pleasant high school his parents are Rich and Carla McNamee of rural Mount Pleasant and he is planning on attending Kirkwood community college in ag business

Nicholas Sandeen he attends Mount Pleasant high school his parents are Ralph and Cherry Sandeen of rural Winfield and he is planning on attending Iowa State University in mechanical engineering