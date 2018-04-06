Cattlemen Announce Scholarship Winners

Each year Henry County Cattlemen give four $1000 scholarships to Henry County residents or those attending a Henry County high school. The students will receive their scholarship in the second semester of their freshman year of college.

The four recipients are:

Chloe Proffitt the daughter of Geoff and Lynn Proffitt. She attends WMU and plans on attending Muscatine Community College to study Conservation than plans on later attending ISU.

Alexandria Gerot the daughter of Thomas and Angela Gerot. She attends WACO and plans on attending ISU to study Pre-Vet.

Allie McArtor the daughter of Kenneth and Brooke McArtor. She attends WMU and plans on attending SCC to study Ag Education/ Elementary Education.

Ethan McGohan the son of Jeff and Nancy McGohan. He attends WACO and plans on attending the University of Iowa Reach Program than plans on attending SCC for an AG degree.

The Henry County Cattlemen thank everyone that applied and wish all the applicants the best of luck in their college careers.