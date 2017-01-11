Catherine M. Bentler

Catherine M. Bentler, 98, of rural West Point, Iowa, passed away at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Born July 1, 1918 in St. Paul, Iowa the daughter of Angela (Witte) and Theodore Dingman. On January 20, 1943 she married Leo J. Bentler at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul, Iowa.

Survivors include her two sons; Joe Bentler of St. Paul and Mark (Cathy) Bentler of Fort Madison, two daughters; Joan (Larry) Steffensmeier of St. Paul and Mary Ellen (Steve) Wagenecht of Davenport; six grandchildren; Kathy (Phil) Jasper, Mark (Gina) Steffensmeier, Kristin (Jason) Davis, Jason (Jill) Juarez, Angela Bentler and Alex Bentler, seven great grandchildren; Allison, Ryan and Emily Jasper, Brock and Brody Davis and Annabella and Grant Juarez, extended family; Leo, Maria, Lucianna and Gabriela Arcoverde of Brazil, two sisters; Sister Mary Dingman and Louise Dingman of St. Paul and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Leo, parents, one daughter in infancy, two grandchildren and three brothers; Bishop Maurice, Adrian and Mark Dingman.

Catherine was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, St. James Quilters, the West Point American Legion Auxiliary and the Madonna Circle Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed being a homemaker, sewing, quilting, needlework, family genealogy and her family.

Friends may call and meet with the family from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul, Iowa.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017 at St. James Catholic Church in St. Paul with Father Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant.

Burial will be at St. James the Less Catholic Cemetery in St. Paul.

In lieu of flowers memorials have been established in her memory to St. James Cemetery or Holy Trinity Catholic Schools.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.