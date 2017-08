Catharyne E. Ludwig

Catharyne E. Ludwig, 89, of Marion, IA, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at her daughter’s home in Vinton, IA with her family by her side. Mrs. Ludwig is the mother of Cathy Flanagan, who is also formerly of Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel.