Catharyne E. Ludwig

Catharyne E. Ludwig, 89, of Marion, IA, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at her daughter’s home in Vinton, IA with family by her side.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday September 1, 2017, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Paul Connolly, celebrant. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service, starting at 9:30 a.m., at the church. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2017, at Calvary Cemetery, in Milford, IA. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family for a charity to be determined at a later date. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born September 29, 1927, in West Union, IA, Catharyne Esther “Katie” was the daughter of Henry C. and Arlie M. Butler Bemiss. She was a 1945 graduate of West Union High School. Following high school, Katie became the clerk of court for Fayette County. On November 11, 1949, Katie married Virgil E. Ludwig in West Union. The couple moved to Pocahontas, IA, in 1952, and then Spirit Lake, IA, in 1957. Virgil preceded her in death on June 23, 1984.

A devoted wife and mother, Katie’s highest priority was raising her children. In 1979, when her children were older, Katie became a clerk at Evans Clothing in Spirit Lake for many years, retiring 1994. In 2001, she moved to Mt. Pleasant before moving to Marion, IA, in 2013, to be near family.

Katie was a member of the Presbyterian Church in West Union, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spirit Lake, and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant. She belonged to Catholic Daughters and Music Club while living in Spirit Lake.

Those that have shared in Katie’s life include four daughters, Rebecca (Kevin Oehler) Landau of Denver, CO, Judith Kuyper of Mountain Home, TX, Carol Smith of Hot Springs Village, AR and Cathy (Greg) Flanagan of Vinton, IA; two sons, Joseph Ludwig of Austin, TX and Dean Ludwig of Burnsville, MN; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Katie was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, George Bemiss, Robert Bemiss, and Calvin Bemiss; and four sisters, Eva Hansen, Norma Falb, Eleanor Whitney, and Dora Haeder.