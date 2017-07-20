CARPENTERS ONCE MORE, Branson’s 2016 Best Tribute Show

Fairfield, Iowa – The show, direct from Branson, Missouri, named the 2016 Best Tribute Show is coming to the Sondheim. Celebrate the unforgettable music of the famous duo with CARPENTERS ONCE MORE, Sunday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. featuring award-winning vocalist, Diana Lynn.

Relive the music of the brother-sister duo featuring the memorable voice of Karen Carpenter and the love songs that have cemented their place among the best groups of all time. From the birth of this dynamic duo to the last of their public performances, this heartwarming show highlights hits like “Yesterday Once More,” “Close To You,” “For All We Know,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Postman,” “Ticket To Ride” and many more! For those younger baby boomers who loved the songs of the seventies soft rock duo, Diana Lynn will take guests back in time to when the Carpenters were at the top of the music world. Though she died in 1983, when Diana sings her songs, it is as if Carpenter was singing them.

Tickets for Carpenters Once More are $21 and available at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Ticket Office, 641-472-2787 or www.FairfieldACC.com.