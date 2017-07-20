CARPENTERS ONCE MORE, Branson’s 2016 Best Tribute Show

CARPENTERS ONCE MORE, Branson’s 2016 Best Tribute ShowWritten by Theresa Rose on July 20, 2017
Fairfield, Iowa – The show, direct from Branson, Missouri, named the 2016 Best Tribute Show is coming to the Sondheim. Celebrate the unforgettable music of the famous duo with CARPENTERS ONCE MORE, Sunday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. featuring award-winning vocalist, Diana Lynn.
Relive the music of the brother-sister duo featuring the memorable voice of Karen Carpenter and the love songs that have cemented their place among the best groups of all time. From the birth of this dynamic duo to the last of their public performances, this heartwarming show highlights hits like “Yesterday Once More,” “Close To You,” “For All We Know,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Postman,” “Ticket To Ride” and many more!
For those younger baby boomers who loved the songs of the seventies soft rock duo, Diana Lynn will take guests back in time to when the Carpenters were at the top of the music world. Though she died in 1983, when Diana sings her songs, it is as if Carpenter was singing them.
|About the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center
The Fairfield Arts & Convention Center celebrates a decade of enriching souls and entertaining lives across Southeast Iowa during the 2017-18 Sondheim Artist Series with various special events, ticket promotions and reflections of the memorable events over the first 10 years.
The Center will kick off the year long commemoration, Saturday, September 16 with the Cheers to 10 Years Celebration, featuring an evening of music, comedy and mentalism. The celebratory evening’s entertainment reflects the Sondheim Theater’s decade of performances – eclectic, unique and amazing.
Opened in 2007, the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center is a gathering place designed to showcase a world of art, culture and community pride in the heart of downtown. The beautiful facility, featuring the Sondheim Theater, promises a rich and diverse 2017-18 Artist Series: Cheers to 10 years.
Now in its eighth year, the Artist Series is about national touring Broadway shows; Grammy award-winning music icons; witnessing captivating trapeze artists and spins of acrobats leaving us all in awe; and music that provides the soundtrack of life. The Center features an exposition hall, flexible meeting space, an elegant conference room and art galleries which all provide a sophisticated backdrop for meetings, weddings and special events.
Let’s toast to the first decade of the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center and the moments that have inspired and entertained more than 500,000 friends.
