Carolyn Sue Woods

Carolyn Sue Woods, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Arbor Court, Mt. Pleasant. She was born in New London August 31, 1945, to Jack and Mae Menke Blythe. On August 17, 1964, she married Charles Woods in New London. He died January 14, 2017.

She was a graduate of New London High School and was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints of Mt. Pleasant.

She worked in housekeeping at Henry County Health Center, Hardees, Heatilator, Emerson’s, was a teacher’s aide at Head Start, and had her own cleaning business.

Carolyn enjoyed time with her grandchildren, working and weeding her garden, and caring for her flowers, word search books, solitaire and snacking while playing cards.

Survivors include her children, Tammay (Randy) Corbisier of Mt. Pleasant and Peggy (David) Yarber of Hillsboro; two grandchildren that they raised, Chuck (Elizabeth) Coleman of Arizona and Elizabeth (Joshua) Coleman of Mt. Pleasant; seven grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; siblings, Ike (Lois) Blythe of Burlington, Joyce (Paul) Patton of St. Paul, Florence Holmes (Tony Boecker) of New London, Barbara Cuggino of New London, Stan (Kathy) Blythe of Kahoka, Mo., and Ed (Sue) Blythe of Burlington. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Coleman, parents, step-mother, Cartha Blythe, and half-brother, Fred Messer.

The funeral service for Mrs. Woods will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor David Mixon officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 – 4 PM at the chapel. A memorial has been established for Great River Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.