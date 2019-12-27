Carolyn Sue “Stretch” SeibertWritten by Theresa Rose on December 27, 2019
Carolyn Sue “Stretch” Seibert, 73, of Burlington and formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 as the result of a car accident near Canton, Illinois.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her memory.
Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the local arrangements.