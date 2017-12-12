Carolyn Joann Ditzman

Carolyn Joann Ditzman, 70, of Burlington, died Sunday, December 10th at her home surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life and Fellowship will be 2:00 Saturday, December 16th at Burlington Baptist Church with Pastor Kendall Adams officiating. According to her wishes, cremation has been accorded and inurnment will be at a later date at Aspen Grove Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the AWANA program at the church. Elliott Chapel, New London, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.