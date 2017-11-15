Carolyn Fern Beggs

Carolyn Fern Beggs, 78, of Mount Sterling, Iowa passed away on November 13, 2017 at the Keosauqua Health Care Center. She was born on April 6, 1939 to Carl and Ada Myrean Bishop Love in Rubio, Iowa. Carolyn graduated from Birmingham High School in 1957. She was united in marriage to Hal Bernard Beggs on May 17, 1959 in Fairfield, Iowa. He passed away on November 6, 1998.

Shortly after marriage, Carolyn and Bernard moved to a farm between Cantril and Mount Sterling. Together they farmed and raised three children. Once the children were older, Carolyn went to work caring for patients in the nursing home and also as a home health aide. She enjoyed flower gardening and being outdoors. She was a member of the Heritage Baptist Church and had a great love for her family. Carolyn will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by three sons, Greg Beggs of Des Moines, Iowa, Bryan (Lana) Beggs of Keosauqua, Iowa, Kevin Beggs of Mishawaka, Indiana; six grandchildren, Chris, Brittany, Charlie, Melissa, Sara, Tiffany; six great-grandchildren, Carson, Abbi, Cliff, MacKenna, Renleigh, Owen; a brother, Laverne Love; and two sisters, Vicki (Ransom) Allman and Marilyn (Dale) Kerr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Sara Lynn; and four brothers, Lavon, Carl, John, and Jerry Love.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, November 17, 2017 at Heritage Baptist Church in Keosauqua, Iowa with Pastor Matt Pringle officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Cantril, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday with the family present to greet friends from 5 – 7:00 P.M. at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua. A memorial has been established to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.