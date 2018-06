Carolyn Bentzinger

Carolyn R. Bentzinger, age 83, of Keosaqua, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2018 at the Keosauqua Healthcare Center. Visitation will be held Monday, June 18th beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, Iowa. Memorials can be made to the Lebonon Cemetery.