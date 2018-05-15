Carol Rustan

Carol Rustan, 83, of Bonaparte, Iowa formerly of Fort Madison, passed away at 2:04 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2018 at her home.

Born on April 19, 1935, the daughter of Edmund and Gertrude (Helling) Haas in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Survivors include one son: Brad Rustan of Bonaparte, Iowa and three sisters: Maria Gladding of St. Charles, Missouri, “Billie” Darcy of Maplewood, New Jersey and Joan Touhey of Wilmington, Delaware.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant sister and two brothers: Don and Thomas Haas.

Carol worked as a nurse anesthetist at Sacred Heart Hospital in Fort Madison and Keokuk Area Hospital. She was a member of Holy Family Parish St. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Madison.

Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

No services are planned.

A memorial has been established in her memory and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa. 52625

