Carol Mickey

Carol MickeyWritten by Theresa Rose on June 19, 2017
Carol J. Mickey, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2017, at
Arbor Court.
Visitation will begin Thursday, June 22, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., with the family present from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 10:30 a.m. at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church Swedesburg, IA. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the Swedesburg Evangelical Church. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.