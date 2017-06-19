Carol Mickey

Carol J. Mickey, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2017, at

Arbor Court.

Visitation will begin Thursday, June 22, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., with the family present from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 10:30 a.m. at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church Swedesburg, IA. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the Swedesburg Evangelical Church. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.