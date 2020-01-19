Carol Joan Johnson Totemeier

Carol Joan Johnson Totemeier, 92 of Mount Union, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Colonial Manor in Columbus Junction. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Winfield, formerly The Honts Funeral Home. Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery, Mount Union. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established for the family in Carol's memory.

Carol Joan Johnson was born on February 2, 1927 in Mount Union, Iowa, the daughter of Harry Leroy and Sadie Ila (Beauchamp) Johnson. Carol was a graduate of Mount Union High School. On July 28, 1944 she was united in marriage to Robert William Totemeier in Burlington, Iowa. Carol was a homemaker and helped her husband in the farming operation. She was a member of the Mt. Union United Methodist Church and the BLB quilt club. She enjoyed quilting, flowers, photography and shopping.

Carol will be deeply missed by her children, Donna (Phil) Altheide of Galesburg, Illinois, Max (Barbara) Totemeier of Columbus Junction and Tresa (fiancé, Gary Boie) Shilt of Green Bay, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert in 2014; brother, Loren Johnson and sister, Shirley Lawrence.