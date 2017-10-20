Car/Motorcycle Accident

A Fairfield man was airlifted to Iowa City following a car/motorcycle accident Thursday. 51 year old Darrick Cecchini was thrown from the motorcycle he was operating northbound on 4th Street in Fairfield. The Iowa State Patrol said a vehicle driven by 27 year old Brittany Crawford also of Fairfield was eastbound on Grimes Avenue and pulled out from a stop sign and into the path of the motorcyle at the intersection with 4th Street. The Crawford car then veered into the side of a building on 4th. The crash remains under investigation.