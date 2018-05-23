Carla Jean Edgington

Carla Jean Edgington, 88, of New London, died Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at New London Specialty Care.

Visitation for Mrs. Edgington will be Friday at Elliott Chapel beginning at noon with the family present to receive friends from 5 – 7 PM. A graveside service will be Saturday at 10:00 AM at Jaggar Cemetery, rural Danville with Rev. David Mixon officiating. A memorial has been established for New London Specialty Care Activity Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.