Carl McNamee

Carl R. McNamee, 70, of Delmar, Iowa, and the father of Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 28, 2017, at his home in Delmar surrounded by his family.

A celebration of Carl’s life will be held at 10 A.M., Friday, December 1, 2017, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa with Rev. Dr. Leanard Ranson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Thursday, November 30, 2017, at the Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery, Delmar, Iowa, with military honors.

Carl R. McNamee was born on October 27, 1947 in Maquoketa, Iowa, to James Arlo and Ruth Gladys (Carr) McNamee. He attended Chenelworth Grade School and graduated from Delmar High School in 1966. He was drafted into the Army in 1967 and served his country until receiving an honorable discharge in 1969. He married Verna Lou Baker on February 4, 1970 in Delmar, Iowa. To this union three children were born: Mark, Tammy and Richard.

Carl had worked at Clinton Engines and then International Paper in Clinton until he was drafted. Upon receiving an honorable discharge he returned home and again worked for International Papers for 35 years as a Printer Pressman. In retirement he worked for Garien Salvage for many years until taking full retirement.

Carl was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club, Maquoketa VFW Post #3633 O’Connor-Regenwether and the Maquoketa American Legion Post #75. In August of this year, Carl went on the Honor Flight to Washington and in November of this year he received a Quilt of Valor.

Carl enjoyed antique tractors, hunting, fishing, camping, mushrooming, playing cards every morning at McDonald’s, and attending the Mt. Pleasant Old Threshers every year. He especially enjoyed seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to honor Carl’s memory include his wife, Verna McNamee of Delmar, IA; children Mark (Dana) McNamee of Wilton, IA, Tammy (Marty) Balliu of Maquoketa, IA, and Richard (Carla) McNamee of Mt. Pleasant, IA; 9 grandchildren, Eric, Andrew, Mathew, Reece, Gannon, Nicole, Miranda, Keelyn and Ella; 10 great-grandchildren, Ian, Landon, Mason, Keegan, Bentley, Eli, Isabella, Jaylynn, Aspen and Sophie; a brother James “Jim” McNamee of Delmar, IA; and sisters-in-law, Gaye Riches of Anamosa, IA, and Diane (Charlie) Carr of DeWitt, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Ione Starr, and 3 infant angel grandbabies.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Carl R. McNamee memorial fund has been established.

