Carl Alfred Bell

Carl Alfred Bell, 79, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 6:57 a.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital Emergency Room in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Born April 7, 1939, in Colusa, Illinois, the son of Claude and Erma Mae (Robinson) Bell. On June 6, 1958, he married Jane Pollpeter at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point.

Survivors include his wife: Jane of West Point; two sons: Jeffry Bell of West Point and Travis (Angela) Bell of West Point; one daughter: Carla Bell of Burlington; two grandchildren: Joel Bell and Hayden Richardson; two great grandchildren: Reid and Wesley Bell; and one sister: Joanne Cramburg of Dallas City, Illinois. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons: Randy and twin sons: Dean and David; one sister: Mary and one brother: Max.

Carl was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. He worked as a farmer and retired from Armour Dial. Carl enjoyed his horses, fishing, deer and coon hunting, camping and playing cards (especially euchre).

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 3, 2018, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Burial will be at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin, Iowa.

Memorials may be made in his memory to Franklin Park Association or Holy Trinity Catholic Schools.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.

