Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Christmas party scheduled

The Henry County Health Center Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Department’s Support Group will hold their annual Christmas party on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 6:30 P.M. at the HCHC Health Education Center.

Come and visit with old friends, celebrate the holiday season, and enjoy a potluck supper with healthy foods. Those attending are asked to bring a healthy heart, low-fat dish to share. Drinks, meats, plates and utensils will be provided. All friends and family are welcome!

The goal of the support group is to improve the quality of life for those who have experienced heart or lung problems and to promote healthy lifestyles through education.

Call the Cardiopulmonary Department at 319/385-6504 if you need directions or have any questions. In case of cancellation, listen to radio station KILJ.