Car/Deer Accident

On August 18, 2017, at approximately 6:37AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Kaysie June Burden of New London, Iowa, that she had struck a deer with her vehicle. After an investigation, it was found that Miss Burden was driving a grey, 2014, GMC Terrain southbound near the intersection of New London Road and 305th Street. A deer ran out in front of the vehicle causing Miss Burden to strike the deer with the front grill/bumper area of her Terrain. Miss Burden’s vehicle sustained significant damage.