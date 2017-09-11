Car/Deer Accident

On September 9, 2017, at approximately 9:31PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car/deer accident near the intersection of 287th Street and U.S. Highway 218 near Mount Pleasant, Iowa. After an investigation by Henry County Deputies, it was found that Stephen Keith Johnson of Alburnett, Iowa, was driving a Beige, 2005, GMC Yukon northbound on U.S. Highway 218. A deer ran out in front of unit one causing unit one to strike the deer with its front grill area. The estimated damage done to the vehicle was $8,000. No injuries occurred.