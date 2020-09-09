Car vs. Deer

On September 9 at approximately 4:08AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car vs. deer crash near the intersection of New London Road & Salem Road south of Lowell, Iowa. After an investigation it was determined Richard Marion Nelson of West Point, Iowa, was operating a white, 2017, cargo van traveling northbound on New London Road. A deer ran out in front of the cargo van which caused the cargo van to strike the deer with its front left grill/bumper area. The van sustained functional damage. No injuries were reported. The total estimated damages to the van were approximately $3,500.