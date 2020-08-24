Car vs. Deer

On August 22, 2020, at approximately 6:11AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car vs. deer near the intersection of Racine Avenue and U.S. Highway 34 south of New London, Iowa. It was determined Justin William Curran of Burlington, Iowa, was driving a silver, 2016, Kia Sportage eastbound in the above-mentioned location. Justin struck a deer causing possible totaling damage to the vehicle. The estimated damages to the vehicle were anywhere between $5,000-$8,000. Justin did not sustain any injuries.