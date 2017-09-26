Car Vs Deer

On Friday September 22, 2017 at approximately 6:09 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 2500 grid of Franklin Avenue in Henry County for a single vehicle vs deer crash. Upon investigation, it was determined a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Afton Engberg of Mount Pleasant, Iowa was traveling south bound and struck a deer in the roadway. The crash resulted in an estimated $6000.00 damage as a State Accident Report was completed. No injuries were reported.