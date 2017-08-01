Car Goes Off Highway Landing on Railroad Tracks

Rescue vehicles converged on the scene of a single vehicle accident just after 11 this morning. A car went off Hwy 218/27 landing upside down on the railroad tracks just east of Shottenkirk Motors. Initial reports indicate the car was southbound on the highway when it struck the east guard rail. The vehicle went into the ditch or median and onto tracks directly under the over pass making it difficult to reach the scene. Crews first on the scene said one victim was pulled from the car that quickly became engulfed in flames. There was fear the vehicle could explode. Aircare was called heading first for HCHC but was redirected to the scene landing on one of the exit ramps. Henry County ground ambulances were headed back to HCHC by noon. But as of noon no victim information was available. Fire crews were also headed back to the fire station.