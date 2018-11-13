Car Deer Accident

On November 11, 2018, at approximately 12:12AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500-grid of US Highway 34 for a report of a car vs deer crash. Upon investigation, it was determined that a 2015 white Kia Optima, owner & operated by Juan Gonzalez Martinez of Mount Pleasant, was traveling west on US Highway 34 and struck a deer in the roadway. Damages were estimated at approximately $5,000+ and a State Crash Report was completed. No injuries were reported.