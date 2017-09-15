Car Chase Involves Several Law Enforcement Agencies

Law enforcement in three counties were involved in stopping a Fairfield woman who allegedly stole a car in Jefferson County. 44 year old Melissa Sims is charged with first degree theft, eluding police and driving under suspension. The chase began at about 11:30 pm Tuesday night after Sims was spotted on the east edge of Mt. Pleasant and fled. The Henry County Sheriff’s office became involved in the chase as Sims headed east on Hwy 34. Des Moines County Sheriff’s office and West Burlington Police attempted to stop her car with stop sticks but Sims continued into Burlington where that police department deployed another set of stop sticks and did stop the vehicle at the Curran Street exit.