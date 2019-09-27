Car/Bus Accident

Mt. Pleasant Police investigated an accident Thursday afternoon at about 3 pm at the corner of East Langdon and South Locust Streets. It was determined that a Mount Pleasant Community School bus, operated by Anna Carlson, was turning left off of South Locust to go west on Langdon when the bus was side-swiped by a car driven by Melissa Thermeli. Thermeli was making a right turn, and heading south onto Locust. No one was hurt. There was $2,000 damage to the car and $500.00 damage to the bus. The accident remains under investigation.