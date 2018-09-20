Car Burglary Suspect Caught

Between 9/10/18 and 9/14/18, the Mt Pleasant Police Department responded to 14 reports of cars that had been broken into and items missing.

On 9/19/18 a search was executed at 603 N Collins Circle in Mt Pleasant IA and numerous items from several of those burglaries were located.

As a result of the investigation, a 16 year old juvenile will be charged with several burglary crimes.

The Mt Pleasant PD was assisted by several people who observed suspicious behavior and reported it to the police. We would like to thank them for their help to bring a conclusion in this case.