Car/Bicycle Accident

A seven year was airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City for injuries received in a car/bicycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The child was biking south across Hwy 22 on 6th Street in Kalona at about 4:30 pm when the bike was struck by a car headed East on Hwy 22. The car was driven by Lynette Wilson of New London. The Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate.