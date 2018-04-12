Canine “Free Air Sniff” Results in One Arrest

The Fairfield Police Department, in conjunction with the Fairfield School District, and with the assistance of Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office performed a canine free air sniff of vehicles on 04/12/2018 at Fairfield High School. Canine units from Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office were used during the free air sniffs. One arrest was made. The Fairfield Police Department would like to thank all public safety entities and the Fairfield School District for their cooperation.