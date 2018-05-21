Candidates for Democratic Nomination for Governor At Lake Darling

Five candidates running for the Democratic nomination for governor of Iowa will be visiting Washington County Wednesday. Washington, Keokuk, Jefferson, and Henry County Democrats are hosting a candidates forum at Lake Darling State Park, west of Brighton. Candidates Nate Boulton, Cathy Glasson, Andy McGuire, John Norris, and Ross Wilburn will be attending. Fred Hubbell will not be in attendance. Light refreshments will be available, with silent auction baskets provided by County Democrat groups. The forum takes place from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Darling State Park.