Candidate for Supervisor Announces

Katherine Zeglen announced on social media Friday morning that she is running for Henry County Supervisor. Kat has lived in Henry County since she was 4 years old with the exception of four years at Central College in Pella. She and her husband Rob live in Olds. She currently works for Midwest Old Threshers and serves on the County Conservation Board. There will be two seats open on the Board of Supervisors . Gary See has decided not to run for another term. And while Greg Moeller has not formally announced if he will seek re-election in 2020 it’s anticipated he will run again. There is also the possibility of a third person interested in running for one of the two positions.