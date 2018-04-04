Calvin Otis Lair

Calvin Otis Lair, 94, of Danville, died Monday, April 2, 2018 at his home.

The funeral service for Calvin Lair will be Saturday at 1:30 PM at Elliott Chapel, New London with Father Paul Connolly officiating. Burial will be at Long Creek Cemetery, rural Danville with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. Visitation will begin at noon Friday at the chapel with the family present to greet friends from 6 – 8 PM. Memorials have been established for Great River Hospice and Quilts of Valor. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.