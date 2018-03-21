Calling All Artists

Iowa Artists is holding a regional art show, opening April 7 at 9 am in the The Loft on Jefferson in Burlington.

Any adult artist may enter up to 3 original pieces at the door on April 7th @ 9:00 am. (NO photography or computer aided art for this show.) Entry forms will be available at the door. Entry fee of $25 includes one-year membership into Iowa Artists, a group that has many benefits and artistic opportunities. More details, Rules & Entry Forms are available at our website too: www.iowaartists.us