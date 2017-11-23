Caleb Tyler Martin

Caleb Tyler Martin, 29, New London, died Saturday, November 18, 2017.

He was the son of William Eugene Martin, Jr. of Mt. Pleasant and Robin Linette Lemley Martin of New London.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, November 27 at Elliott Chapel, New London with Reverend Brian Swafford officiating. Friends may call after 9:00 AM Monday, and the family will receive friends from 12:30 until the time of service. According to his wishes, his body will be cremated following the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for funeral expenses.