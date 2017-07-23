C.J. Wright

C.J. Wright, 69, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, July 21, 2017 at his residence.

A funeral service for CJ Wright will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 28, at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The Rev. Paul Miller, Pastor, Bible Missionary Church of Mt. Pleasant, will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. The family will be present to receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday evening.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Bible Missionary Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com