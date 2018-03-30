Burlington Steamboat Days Announces 2018 Entertainment Lineup

Burlington, IA – Burlington Steamboat Days, BSD, announced its 2018 entertainment lineup at a special Reveal Party on Thursday evening. The annual festival will take place June 14-17 on the riverfront in Burlington, Iowa. The event is in its 56th year.

Headline acts include the Charlie Daniels Band, Jefferson Starship, Survivor, Soul Asylum, Fuel, Sister Hazel, and Craig Morgan.

Also appearing will be Crush, Adam Cunningham, Fretworks, Nathan Gosnell, the Howling Tongues, Late Night Radio, the Missing Letters, the New Breed, Photograph, Shaman’s Harvest, Stars in Toledo, and Stumptown.

Burlington Steamboat Days Board President Amy Burkhart says that organizers focused on fan surveys and demographic research in order to match offerings to fan preferences, with rock and country coming out as most popular. She’s confident the resulting balanced lineup means there’s something for everyone.

“This is the most music we’ve ever packed into four days. We’re calling it ‘three stages, four days, 2o-plus bands.’ That’s a lot of live music,” says Burkhart.

Planning for the festival was delayed as the riverfront floodwall project progressed and construction milestones were reached.

“We’ve worked closely with the City of Burlington and SG Construction over the course of the entire project to make sure everything will be ready for our event. Construction is pretty much on schedule and we’ve been assured by the contractors that we’ll be able to keep the tradition alive.”

Burkhart continues that last year’s popular outdoor beer garden on Jefferson Street, Mississippin’ Landing, will return.

“The Landing was a surprise hit last year and a lot of people appreciated the laid back atmosphere and family-friendly setup. We’ve got a few surprises in store for that space, but you’ll have to come down to see what they are.”

BSD Vice President of Entertainment Carlos Capdevilla is proud of the breadth of entertainment offerings.

“Traditionally, Steamboat Days consisted of an opening band, a big name act, and a late night party band,” explains Capdevilla. “This year we’re turning that on its head – especially on Saturday when we’ll have 12 hours of continuous live music. We’re becoming a true music festival.”

Adding to the festival theme, Sunday will feature a special lineup of performers as part of the Steamboat Days Praise Fest, a collection of praise bands from local churches, Christian rock band Captives Set Free, and national touring artist and Dove Award-winner Jordan Feliz.

At the conclusion of the Praise Fest, the day will close with headline acts Sister Hazel and Craig Morgan.

Tickets to the festival are also getting an update.

Organizers will move to a convenient wristband to replace paper tickets for multi-day passes.

“We’ve been hearing from fans over the past few years that we could do better with our entry process,” Burkhart explains. “People tend to lose their paper tickets or they don’t scan well and that can back up the lines during peak times. Most festivals today use wristbands for multi-day attendees for convenience and to streamline the process, and so we’re aligning with industry practices.”

Burkhart adds that switching to wristbands allows organizers flexibility with offering added-value benefits for multi-day pass purchasers. To kick off the new system, multi-day pass holders will be treated to one free drink each day.

Multi-day passes cost $60 for adults, $21 for youth. Single-day passes cost $40.

Another new offering for ticketing this year is the option to purchase single-day VIP tickets. In the past, VIP tickets were only sold as a multi-day package. Single-day VIP tickets cost $35, Multi-day VIP packages cost $100.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.steamboatdays.com.

For more information about daily lineup of entertainment and a schedule of festival events, visit www.steamboatdays.com.